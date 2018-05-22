Three men stabbed in Montreal West fight

Three men in their twenties suffered minor stab wounds after a fight broke out in Montreal West Monday night.

Police said two groups of men were on the corner of Westminster Avenue and Northview around 11 p.m. when an argument started. Both sides eventually drew knives as the fight escalated.

Two suspects were apprehended on the scene and three were sent to hospital with minor injuries and lacerations.

Police are still trying to determine the reason behind the altercation, but they believe it may be a drug deal gone wrong.

The suspects will meet with investigators Tuesday.