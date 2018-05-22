Young boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in north Edmonton

A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries on Monday night after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in north Edmonton, police said.

Police said officers were called to 144 Avenue and 92 Street at about 9 p.m.

According to police, the boy was not believed to have been in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. They said he was crossing 144 Avenue when it happened.

“As far as we know, he (the boy) was conscious and breathing and should be fine,” Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka said.

Police said the boy was by himself when he was hit.

“We don’t know where the guardians were at the time,” Czerwonka said. “That isn’t clear at this point. We’re still investigating.”

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene following the collision and police said the driver was shaken after what happened.

Police said based on their preliminary investigation, they have no reason to believe the driver was speeding or driving erratically.