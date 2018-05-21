Plane catches fire after emergency landing at Edmonton-area airport

A pilot suffered minor burns to his hands after he was forced to make an emergency landing at an Edmonton-area airport on Monday afternoon.

The pilot was flying the aircraft, a 10-550 Super Sealane, in the south Cooking Lake area on Monday afternoon when he noticed smoke in the cabin, according to Strathcona County Fire deputy chief Devin Capcara.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Cooking Lake Airport, just southeast of the city.

Capcara said the pilot was able to land the small plane and get out of the cockpit before the fire broke out.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire but the plane was destroyed. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Cooking Lake Airport remained closed late Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up the site.

Cooking Lake Airport is located just minutes outside of Edmonton’s southeast limits.