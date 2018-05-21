Crime
May 21, 2018 5:48 pm

Edmonton police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Wesley Whitebear, 30, is wanted on warrants for choking with intent to overcome resistance and assault causing bodily harm. Monday, May 21, 2018.

Courtesy, EPS
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault at a south Edmonton home on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to a residence in the area of 35 Avenue and 49A Street at around 8 p.m. after a female was assaulted. She was known to the suspect, police said.

Wesley Whitebear is now wanted on warrants for choking with intent to overcome resistance and assault causing bodily harm.

Courtesy, EPS
Courtesy, EPS

Police believe the 30-year-old was headed to the Wabamun area. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Whitebear is asked to call police immediately.

Anyone with information about Whitebear is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

