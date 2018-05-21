Officials comb through debris to find origin of fatal Dartmouth fire

The investigation into a major fire in north-end Dartmouth continues. On Monday, police and fire officials removed debris piece-by-piece, looking for clues in the fatal fire.

“They’re going through the debris to see if there’s any evidence to point to an origin and cause,” said deputy chief Roy Hollett of Halifax Fire and Emergency Services.

The blaze broke out Saturday around 3:30 a.m. at a large apartment complex located at 81 Primrose Street. The blaze claimed the life of one person and sent a second to hospital.

It’s estimated about 150 people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the fire. The Canadian Red Cross says an emergency shelter set up at the nearby Dartmouth North Community Centre will remain open on Monday night for those who need a place to stay.

Officials believe six to eight apartments have been significantly damaged by the fire. However, many other units have smoke or water damage.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“It’s going to take a while and I would not put a time or date on it,” said Hollett. “We’ll take our time to get through this. Our focus is again firefighter safety, the investigators’ safety.”

Monday afternoon, officials took residents one-by-one inside their apartments to gather personal belongings.

“We’re going to do everything we can to put some degree of malignancy back in their lives by giving them access to immediate effects that they can take out,” said Hollett. “If we think it’s unsafe for them to enter, then we will go in and get the items for them.”

Linda Boudreau has lived in the building for a year-and-a-half. She calls the fire upsetting, but despite being displaced, still considers herself lucky.

“I feel fortunate because of having insurance,” she said. “So many people don’t and the people that I’m friends with, some of them do and some of them don’t. I feel bad about that.”

The future of the building will be in the hands of the building’s owners once fire officials complete their work at the scene.

“When we finish our investigation we will work with the building owner and their insurance company and it will be ultimately up to them to decide if they are going to rebuild, if they’re going to demolish, it’s strictly their decision,” said Hollett.