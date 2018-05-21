Endangered tiger cub dies 9 days after birth at New Brunswick’s Magnetic Hill Zoo

A rare nine-day-old tiger cub has died at the Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton, N.B.

The young tiger was the smallest female cub born as part of a litter of four to the zoo’s Amur tiger, Anya, on May 11.

The zoo made the announcement in a post on its official Facebook page.

“Upon birth, it was evident that she had issues, including being the smallest and weakest of the four born at the zoo,” the statement reads.

“The cubs’ mother, Anya, and our veterinarian team had been trying to help her survive over this past week.”

The zoo said that it’s staff determined on Saturday that the cub’s medical issues were not able to be cured and that “she was failing and not improving.”

According to the Facebook post, survival rates for the Amur tiger in the wild and under human care are about 1 in 3, and the other cubs show no signs of complications.

The quartet were parents Anya and Alik’s second set of cubs born at the zoo. Their first three cubs were born in 2016.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the Amur tiger population is about 540. The animals, which are considered endangered, naturally live in the Russian Far East, northern China and possibly North Korea.

The zoo says that Anya and the remaining cubs will remain off exhibit for several weeks as they bond together.

They believe that the cubs will be available to the public in seven to eight weeks.