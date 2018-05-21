Saskatchewan Roughriders Duron Carter addresses marijuana possession charge

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Duron Carter addressed his off-season marijuana possession charge on the first day of training camp on Sunday.

“It’s in court,” he said at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

“It’s being handled right now. I have my own lawyers that (are) handling it. We’re also working with the team’s lawyers and immigration … so for me it’s just smooth sailings.”

Carter was arrested at the Saskatoon airport late in February after marijuana was allegedly found in his luggage during a search by Canada Border Services Agency officers.

“Depending on how you feel about whatever you feel about. Some people like me even more, some people went and got my jersey. Yeah, Saskatchewan green,” Carter said.

“I’m done trying to change people’s opinion about me. I’m more about just accepting the people that are there for me and having a whole bunch of fun. Eventually I’m not going to be playing football and you guys are never going to remember Duron Carter again, so I’m just going to take advantage of it.”

Carter’s next court date is June 14.

-With files from Global’s Meaghan Craig