May 20, 2018 7:55 pm

Delta police looking for missing 85-year-old man

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Howard Venus was last seen dropping a family member off at Delta Hospital Sunday morning.

Have you seen Howard Venus?

Delta police say the 85-year-old was last seen dropping a family member off at Delta Hospital around 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning in a grey, 2012 Ford Escape.

He’s described as six feet tall and weighing 170 lbs. He is bald, clean shaven and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue t-shirt and beige pants.

“Police and his family are very concerned for Howard Venus,” said Delta police spokseperson Cris Leykauf in a media release.

“Howard may appear to be disoriented, as he has recently begun experiencing memory loss.”

Anyone who thinks they have seen him is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.

