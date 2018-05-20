Air guitar enthusiasts rock out at Roxy Theatre

Air guitar enthusiasts took the stage at the Roxy Theatre in Saskatoon on Saturday night to bust out their best moves.

It marked the third annual Saskatchewan Air Guitar Championships.

READ MORE: RPL first library in Sask. to receive music instrument lending program

Contestants jammed out for 60 seconds to a song of their choice, then a panel of judges narrowed it down the top five to make it to a second round. A winner was chosen from there after another performance.

Brennan Risling, also known by his stage name, Major Party, won the provincial competition and will go to the national championship in Toronto. He’s already been to the nationals twice.

“If you’re someone who is at all into performing or being artistic, you get to create a character and be someone else,” Risling explained.

“We’re a strong and small group, who’s promoting the idea of peace, love and air guitar.”

“The nice thing about it, is anybody can do it and it’s super fun. It’s so accessible,” event organizer Mike Erman said.

“It’s almost like professional wrestling meets music.”

READ MORE: Canadian skier Alex Harvey wins world cross-country gold in 50K, celebrates with air guitar

Proceeds from the event went towards creative kids, a local organization that aims to help children through the power of the arts and creativity.

The 23rd Air Guitar World Championship take place in Finland in August.