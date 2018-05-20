Flin Flon woman killed in stabbing

RCMP in Flin Flon are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance on Bellevue Avenue around 6:00 a.m.

When RCMP arrived on scene, officers determined that there had been a fight and two people had been stabbed.

One victim, a 23-year-old woman from Flin Flon, was transported to hospital, where she later died.

The second victim was a 22-year-old woman, also from Flin Flon. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

23-year-old Faith Margaret Rose Linklater has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

She is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in the Pas on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Authorities are continuing the investigation with help from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services.