October 28, 2017 5:28 pm
Updated: October 28, 2017 6:10 pm

Collision near Flin Flon kills semi-tractor truck driver

The sight of the crash, near Bakers Narrows, MB.

The City of Flin Flon / Facebook
A single vehicle collision southeast of Flin Flon has killed one man.

The driver of a semi-tractor towing two trailers went off the road on Highway 10 early Saturday morning.

The collision happened on the east side of the White Lake Causeway, roughly 15 kilometers from Flin Flon.

Flin Flon RCMP responded to the crash just before 9 a.m.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

 

 

