Dauphin man dead after crash on Highway 10

A 24-year-old man from Dauphin is dead after his pickup truck hit a concrete wall and descended down a ravine near Highway 10 Friday afternoon.

Dauphin RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in Riding Mountain National Park, approximately eight kilometers south of the North gate, around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the southbound truck hit a concrete wall and sped down a ravine after the driver lost control. They say he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP believe both alcohol and speed contributed to the collision. The man was not wearing a seat belt.

Highway 10 in the National Park was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Dauphin RCMP and a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are still investigating.