Calgarians take in royal wedding at home and abroad

Saturday’s royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt like a national holiday in the United Kingdom, according to a Calgary woman who now lives in London.

“It really picked up around Friday and then definitely the morning of,” Jessica Hobbs said on Global Calgary News Morning, as she described the excitement leading up to the royal event.

“Everyone had wedding fever, you could completely tell.”

Hobbs moved to London in 2010 and said the event felt similar to how Canadians treat Canada Day.

WATCH: Calgarian living in London describes royal wedding fever

“In England, I don’t feel like you necessarily need an excuse to drink or party, especially when there’s something to celebrate,” she added.

The event was watched closely by many in Hobbs’ hometown as well. Calgary monarchist Robert Falconer admitted that he didn’t know if he was going to sit through the whole ceremony, but found it “very engrossing.”

“It was different, it was very modern, very new,” Falconer said on Global Calgary News Morning.

“It was very much Meghan Markle.”

READ MORE: The best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Falconer now expects the new couple to take on an increasingly visible role in the years ahead, based on what they’ve done so far during their public lives.

“They’re taking increasing roles in things like advocacy around veterans, mental health issues, injuries, charities,” Falconer said.

“We won’t see them get political, that’s not their role, but we will see them become [loud] advocates for various issues.”

Check out this interactive family tree to learn more about the royal family: