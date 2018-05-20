Fire destroys Langley barn believed to house legal marijuana grow-op

Fire has destroyed a Langley barn that may have housed a legal marijuana grow-op.

Massive flames could be seen coming from the structure on 256th Street in the Township of Langley just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

READ MORE: B.C. couple says iPhone sparked fire that destroyed their home and want Apple to compensate them

The barn was flattened by the fire and crews were at the scene for much of the night watching for flare-ups.

Fire investigators are surveying the damage and searching for a possible cause.