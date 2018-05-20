Fire
May 20, 2018 2:02 pm

Fire destroys Langley barn believed to house legal marijuana grow-op

By Online News Producer  Global News

Firefighters battled a blaze in Langley on Saturday night.

Fire has destroyed a Langley barn that may have housed a legal marijuana grow-op.

Massive flames could be seen coming from the structure on 256th Street in the Township of Langley just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The barn was flattened by the fire and crews were at the scene for much of the night watching for flare-ups.

Fire investigators are surveying the damage and searching for a possible cause.

