Canada
May 20, 2018 8:11 am

Stabbing on Queen Street West leaves a man in his 70s in serious condition

By

A man in his 70s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the city's Queen West neighbourhood on Saturday, May 19th.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man in his 70s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Toronto’s Queen West area.

According to Toronto police it happened at the intersection of Queen and Bathurst streets around 10 p.m. Saturday night following a medical complaint.

Toronto paramedics say the victim is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#TOCrime
Bathurst Street
Crime Stoppers
GTA
Queen Street West
Queen West
Stabbing
Toronto
Toronto Ems
toronto police service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News