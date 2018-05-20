Stabbing on Queen Street West leaves a man in his 70s in serious condition
A man in his 70s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Toronto’s Queen West area.
According to Toronto police it happened at the intersection of Queen and Bathurst streets around 10 p.m. Saturday night following a medical complaint.
Toronto paramedics say the victim is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators have not released any suspect information.
