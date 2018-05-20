Dartmouth pizza place allegedly robbed by man with syringe
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a pizza place early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to Ronnie’s Pizza on Main Street in Dartmouth shortly after 1 a.m., for a report of a robbery.
Police say a man entered the restaurant armed with a syringe and demanded money from the employee who was working.
The man did not receive any money from the store and fled on foot towards Major Street.
Police say the employee was not injured during the incident.
A search of the area was conducted by a police service dog, however the suspect was not located.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.
