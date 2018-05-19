Delta police investigating suspected ‘clandestine lab’

Police in Delta have cordoned off what is believed to be a “clandestine lab” in the 11100-block of 85 Avenue.

Investigators are advising residents that emergency vehicles will be in the area for several hours as a precaution for first responders.

Public safely is not thought to be at risk, according to a police media release.

The Delta Police Department says it is working with the Delta Fire Department and RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team.

The CLEAR team is made up of specially trained officers who investigate groups involved in the production of synthetic drugs, and dismantling of drug labs.

It says no other information is being released at this time.