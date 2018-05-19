Arson incident on Jarvis Avenue leads to ‘erratic’ pursuit

Winnipeg Police were called to a building in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue on Friday after reports of a man acting erratically and setting fires.

The bizarre series of events happened just after 5 p.m.

Police said the suspect ran into a suite when they arrived and barricaded the door. When officers forced open the door, the man fled out a window.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged with 21 counts of arson

Police say he then scaled down to a ledge and threw a small metal rod at an officer, striking him in the hand.

The man then climbed onto some live power lines and continued to act erratically.

Winnipeg Police and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he eventually climbed down on his own and was placed under arrest.

READ MORE: Take proper steps to reduce arson risk: Winnipeg police

Police say during the events, several fires had been set inside the building causing about $500 worth of damage.

Fredrick Joseph Morrisett has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, mischief under $5,000 and assault of a peace officer with a weapon.