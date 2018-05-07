Take proper steps to reduce arson risk: Winnipeg police

Fires have been a hot topic here in Winnipeg over the past few weeks with brush fires popping up all over and tinder dry conditions continuing.

This week just so happens to be Arson Awareness week, from May 6-12.

Winnpieg Police are reminding people that warm weather can bring an increase in arson activity.

They’re urging people to clean up their overgrown shrubs and trees, since those can provide a source of fuel for arsonists.

You should also keep garbage bins and any other combustible materials away from the sides of your home, garage or fences.

Organizing or participating in the Citizens on Patrol Program or Neighborhood Watch programs is another good way to keep your neighborhood safe.

As always, contact police if you see anything suspicious.

A detailed list of prevention tips is available on the Winnipeg police website.