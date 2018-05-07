No relief in sight for severe drought conditions in Manitoba
Soil moisture levels in Manitoba are some of the driest in the country.
The images below are from the end of April. Since then, most of southern Manitoba has not seen any measurable precipitation so it is unlikely there would be much, if any improvement to the dry conditions illustrated.
This image shows the drought conditions varying from moderate to severe. This is largely due to a remarkably dry month of April that saw only 1.7mm of precipitation fall in Winnipeg. It was the fourth driest month of April on record in Winnipeg (since 1872) and the driest April in 30 years.
This map, again from the end of April, shows all of southern Manitoba dealing with below normal soil moisture levels with a large section with more than 10% less moisture than normal amounts.
Unfortunately, there does not appear to be much relief in the form of rain coming in the near future. Weather models indicate very little rain, if any, will fall all week in southern Manitoba.
A system will bring rain and even heavy snow to northern parts of the province, and there will be rain south of the border, but the dry conditions and the fire risk associated with it will likely remain for some time in southern Manitoba.
