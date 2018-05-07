Weather
May 7, 2018 4:03 pm

No relief in sight for severe drought conditions in Manitoba

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Dry farming conditions in Dugald, Manitoba.

Islay McIlraith/submitted
Soil moisture levels in Manitoba are some of the driest in the country.

The images below are from the end of April. Since then, most of southern Manitoba has not seen any measurable precipitation so it is unlikely there would be much, if any improvement to the dry conditions illustrated.

April 30, 2017

Agriculture and Agri-food Canada

This image shows the drought conditions varying from moderate to severe. This is largely due to a remarkably dry month of April that saw only 1.7mm of precipitation fall in Winnipeg. It was the fourth driest month of April on record in Winnipeg (since 1872) and the driest April in 30 years.

This map, again from the end of April, shows all of southern Manitoba dealing with below normal soil moisture levels with a large section with more than 10% less moisture than normal amounts.

April 23- April 29, 2018

Agricculture and Agri-Food Canada

 

Unfortunately, there does not appear to be much relief in the form of rain coming in the near future. Weather models indicate very little rain, if any, will fall all week in southern Manitoba.

A system will bring rain and even heavy snow to northern parts of the province, and there will be rain south of the border, but the dry conditions and the fire risk associated with it will likely remain for some time in southern Manitoba.

