Lawyer disputes Edmonton musician’s claim that Jason Aldean’s hit ‘You Make It Easy’ was stolen from him

Connor Shaw says he was floored the first time he heard Jason Aldean’s You Make it Easy.

The Edmonton singer/songwriter said he was sure he’d heard it before.

“I saw [his song] was called ‘You Make it Easy’ and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny;’ I wonder if it’s similar to [a song I wrote], because the hook on my song is the same thing.”

He also noticed some similarities in the lyrics. Then, he heard the chorus.

“It’s the exact same hook as [the song I wrote], in the exact same melody, with the same chord progression behind,” said Shaw, who posted about his claim on Twitter.

The lawyer for Florida Georgia Line, the group that wrote You Make it Easy for Aldean, calls Shaw’s claims “entirely devoid of merit.”

Shaw said he wrote his song Easy for a music class in 2015.

“I did a quick, rough recording. It was really well-received in my class. So I posted it online.”

Reaction was positive, and Shaw was asked to send the music to a family friend in Nashville in October 2017.

He didn’t hear anything back. Then in February, he stumbled on You Make it Easy.

He took his concerns to social media, asking his followers what they thought of the song similarities.

An entertainment lawyer reached out to Shaw.

“He told me in all of [his] years of entertainment law, [he] had never heard two songs sound so similar.”

Shaw’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist order to Jess Rosen, the lawyer representing Florida Georgia Line.

In his reply, Rosen wrote: “I will state simply that your analysis is fundamentally flawed and misguided and there is no meaningful similarity between the music of the two compositions.”

The letter also said: “Your client’s claims are entirely devoid of merit and we categorically reject any allegation to the contrary. And let me be very clear, our clients are not and will not be intimidated by baseless allegations and unsupported conjecture.”

Shaw took to Twitter on Wednesday, with one last push.

“My lawyer can only do so much. It is just way too difficult to pursue financially and time-wise,” Shaw said. “I doubt Jason Aldean knows I exist at this point. I would love to see what he has to say or Florida Georgia Line. That’s where I could go from there.”

Shaw said his song is copyrighted and registered on SOCAN.

630 CHED reached out to Rosen and the law firm representing Florida Georgia Line for further comment, but did not hear back by the time this story was published.