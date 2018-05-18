Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to dip this weekend: analyst

There is good news and bad news for Metro Vancouver drivers heading into the May long weekend.

Gas prices in the region crept over 160.0 overnight, topping out at 161.9 in downtown Vancouver.

That’s an increase of more than 32 cents per litre, or 24 per cent, since the May long weekend last year, and is the highest among Canadian cities.

Gas Price 🚨 #Vancouver and the Lower Mainland to 👀 a 1 ct/l HIKE overnight to 161.9 cts/l @ the ⛽️ FOLLOWED by a 2-3 ct/l DROP to 158.9 or 159.9 for Saturday. Sunday could be even cheaper. Hold off buying until at least Saturday — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) May 17, 2018

However, senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague with Gasbuddy.com says drivers who can afford to wait until Saturday could see a break at the pump of at least two cents.

“On weekends we do see gas retailers drop those 12-cent retail margins by three or four cents a litre. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a lot of gas stations posting 154.9,” said McTeague.

“[And] of course cheaper outside of the area served by TransLink where there’s that big 11-and-a-half cent a litre tax.”

McTeague added that prices could drop another cent by Sunday.

He attributed the anticipated dip to BP’s Cherry Point refinery in Washington state returning to full production.