Winnipeg police arrest 43-year-old man for string of robberies

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with multiple robberies with one dating back to 2009.

Winnipeg police said Andrew Jason Marceau, 43, robbed multiple banks in the city while wearing a disguise and sometimes using a knife.

The first robbery happened Jan. 12, 2009 at around 3:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed a woman working at a restaurant in the 200 block of Hargrave Street. She pulled away and the suspect fled empty-handed. A man working at the restaurant followed the suspect who swung a knife at him.

The second robbery happened on Feb. 28, 2018 at 7:45 p.m. at a financial institution in the 1300 block of Pembina Highway. The suspect was wearing a disguise on his face and carrying a knife when he approached a teller and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The third happened March 7, 2018 at 8 p.m. when the suspect was again wearing a disguise and armed with a knife. He demanded money from a female teller at a bank in the 1200 block of Grant Avenue. The bank manager pushed the suspect out of the door and locked it. The suspect didn’t get any money.

The next day the disguised suspect went to another financial institution armed with a knife, this time in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then again a couple weeks later the suspect went to a financial institution in the 200 block of St. Anne’s Road wearing a mask on March 23 at 7:45 p.m. He approached a teller and demanded money. He was given a small amount of money but demanded more and jumped over the counter, demanding to be escorted to the vault. He searched several drawers for money before fleeing.

The next time was on April 12 at about 7:55 p.m. The suspect was wearing a disguise and armed with a knife again when he went into the financial institution in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The final time is when police made the arrest. Police said he robbed a financial institution in the 100 block of St. Anne’s Road, armed with a knife on May 17 at about 8 p.m.

Police found the suspect at a house in the 100 block of Kettering Street where he was taken into custody and charged with seven counts of robbery, seven counts of disguise with intent and for possessing a weapon.