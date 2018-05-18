Alberta to deliver formal apology to ’60s Scoop survivors May 28

Premier Alberta Rachel Notley will formally apologize to all Indigenous people impacted by the so-called ’60s Scoop later this month.

It will take place on May 28 at the legislature.

“This will truly be a historic day for all survivors in Alberta and across Canada when the government acknowledges that this was a dark chapter in Alberta’s history,” said Adam North Peigan, president of the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta.

As the residential schools started to close, the federal government initiated another policy dubbed “The ’60s Scoop.”

Through the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, social workers removed Indigenous children from their reserve homes placing them with non-Indigenous foster families.

It’s estimated there are over 20,000 survivors of the scoop. They’re being encouraged to engage in sessions across Alberta to share their stories.

The provincial government is preparing to give them a long-awaited acknowledgement of the truth. Indigenous Relations Minister, Richard Feehan has been working alongside the ’60s Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta.

Last October, the federal government agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to survivors of the ’60s Scoop for the harm suffered by Indigenous children who were robbed of their cultural identities by being placed with non-Indigenous families.

The national settlement with an estimated 20,000 victims is aimed at resolving numerous related lawsuits, most notable among them a successful class action in Ontario.

Confidential details of the agreement include a payout of between $25,000 and $50,000 for each claimant, to a maximum of $750 million, sources told The Canadian Press.

An agreement in principle has been conditionally approved by the Federal Court of Canada subject to the outcome of the Ontario court hearings at the end of May 2018. The agreement

will provide compensation for ’60s Scoop survivors, including First Nation and Inuit.

The decision by the federal court is subject to a 30-day appeal process. Survivors will not receive any compensation payments until the appeal process has been completed.