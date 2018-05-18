Crime
12:44 pm

Hamilton police say woman charged with defrauding 8 people in rental scam

Hamilton Police say eight potential renters handed over deposits totalling more than $15,000 on the same residence.

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton say a woman is facing charges after numerous people were allegedly defrauded in an online rental scam.

It’s alleged a woman and her boyfriend had rented a Hamilton home, and shortly after taking occupancy were preparing to be evicted for non-payment of rent.

Investigators allege the woman reposted the original Kijiji ad for the home, without the knowledge or permission of the landlord, for $1,600 per month in October 2017 and took deposits from potential renters.

A 19-year-old Grimsby, Ont., woman is charged with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.

