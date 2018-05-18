Police seeking help locating vehicle involved in deadly Springwater hit-and-run

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected with a deadly hit-and-run in Springwater which occurred earlier this month.

Huronia West OPP have identified the car in question as a 2011-2013 dark grey Toyota Corolla. They say the vehicle sustained damage to the front end, predominately on the passenger’s side, during the incident.

Police say they have spoken to several eyewitnesses and have received numerous tips; however, they are still seeking information. They are asking the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle this long weekend.

The incident took place on May 5, when police responded to a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in Springwater Township.

According to police, the collision occurred near the intersection of County Road 53 and Carson Road between 4:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Police say 28-year-old Springwater man Dominik Adamek was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled before police arrived.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at http://www.p3tips.com