SLV’s Three Things to do this weekend (May 18th)

Number One – A royal event

Saturday will be a morning of pomp and circumstance, as Price Harry weds American actress Meghan Markle in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Markle’s future father-in-law Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle, as her own father will be unable to attend.

The ceremony starts at 6 a.m. Winnipeg time.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: A spectacle that will entrance the world

If you plan to watch the wedding, you will definitely want to set your alarm for a few hours earlier.

The pre-wedding coverage starts at 3:30 a.m. on Global with an hour-long special on the couple, hosted by Dawna Friesen and Cheryl Hickey.

After the special, there will be live coverage from Windsor, where there will hopefully be lots of fancy hats to talk to about!

To add to your royal wedding experience, you could host your own high tea.

READ MORE: Cake designer Claire Ptak prepares the royal wedding cake

“Anyone who likes high there’s an element of tradition to it, like the monarchy,” said Belinda Bigold, owner of the High Tea Bakery.

“There’s four main elements. You want to have your loose tea. You want to have scones. You want to have finger sandwiches, and you wanted to have pastries of some kind.

If you just can’t get enough of Harry and Meghan, you may want to save some dainties to watch Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance Saturday evening on the W Network.

Number Two – Don’t cool your Jets

The Jets are still in the playoffs.

They will be continuing on in round three against the Golden Knights with Game 4 Friday. That game is in Las Vegas.

If you cannot make it down there, there will be plenty of places to watch the game here at home.

The biggest is True North Sports & Entertainment’s Whiteout viewing party at Bell MTS Place.

READ MORE: Childhood hockey friends reconnect in Las Vegas to cheer for the Winnipeg Jets

Tickets are $10 each via Ticketmaster, and include a free rally towel.

The ticket money is being donated to the True North Youth Foundation.

The game starts at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Jets will be on home ice for Game 5 Sunday.

For those wanting to be part of the Whiteout Street Party, organizers say the free tickets should be easier to come by this time around.

This time there will be 37,500 tickets available, which doesn’t include those who have a ticket to the game itself.

For those without internet access or a printer, there will now be 5,000 tickets available at the up at arena box office, and another 5,000 available at the Street Party gate.

The party starts at noon, and the puck drops at 2 p.m.

Number Three – The key for fandom

For those who love to geek out when it comes to sci-fi and fantasy, you may want to check out Keycon.

The Science Fiction & Fantasy Literary Convention is taking place Friday evening through Sunday at the Radisson Hotel downtown.

READ MORE: Keycon 2014 looses characters on Winnipeg

Keycon is now in its 35th year.

“It really has become the mainstream over the years.

We have gone from almost being an underground small event to 500 people in a hotel. I realize 500 isn’t a large number, but it’s a growing number, and we’re always getting bigger,” co-chair Cliff Stornell said.

More information on Keycon 35 can be found on the event’s website.