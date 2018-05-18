Global BC and Corus win big at B.C. Association of Broadcasters Awards

Global BC and Corus were honoured with some big wins at the British Columbia Association of Broadcasters Awards Thursday night in Kelowna.

Global News Morning BC won the Community Service Award for its work in October for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wig Bank program.

READ MORE: Sonia Sunger: As I donate my hair for cancer patients, I remember my mom’s diagnosis

The initiative was started by Sonia Sunger, who was one of 30 people to get their hair chopped off live on the air and donate it to the bank.

This October, the Global News Morning Team will be doing it all again. Details to be announced soon.

The Global BC marketing and promotions team won in the Best Commercial Creative Category for the CFOX image campaign Rock is the Way We Roll.

You can watch the 30-second ad below:

Two Global BC colleagues also won individual awards.

Reporter and anchor Neetu Garcha won the Broadcast Performer of Tomorrow award.

This award is given to someone who is relatively early in their broadcasting career but shows exceptional promise. Garcha has covered news all over the province, from the devastating wildfires last year to the most recent provincial election. She also spends her vacation time travelling to countries where disaster has struck and helps those in need.

WATCH: Some of Garcha’s coverage around the wildfires in B.C.:

Global BC employee Gerry Belec is someone who will likely not be a recognizable name for most TV viewers, but he is responsible for much of what is done technically at the station every day.

Belec, Director, News Technology and Operations for Corus Entertainment/Global News was awarded the Broadcaster of the Year at this year’s awards.

This is an award given to someone behind the scenes who has made an impact on the industry.

“I’m exceptionally proud of our entire team at Global,” said Jill Krop, News Director Global BC/Global News CKNW. “These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to having an impact in the communities we serve, our creativity and desire to excel. We are also beyond grateful to have Gerry Belec leading us into the future! “

Some of Global BC’s colleagues also won big.

The Jeff O’Neil Show on CFOX won for Performer of the Year. Congrats to Jeff O’Neil, Karen Khunkhun and Scott Lowrey.

Global Okanagan also won a Community Service Award, small market, for its Okanagan Calendar.

This is a fundraising initiative for local food banks that uses viewer photos to create a calendar of locations around the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Global Okanagan calendar campaign launches in support of local food banks