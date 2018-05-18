Edmonton Public Library provides update on Stanley A. Milner revitalization

As the revitalization of the Stanley A. Milner Library continues, the Edmonton Public Library (EPL) is providing an update Friday morning on the downtown library.

In a media release, the Edmonton Public Library said Friday’s announcement will provide a funding and fundraising update.

The now $84.5-million revitalization project was approved by city council in December 2014, with the support from the City of Edmonton and a commitment from EPL to contribute $10.4 million through fundraising.

In September 2017, it was discovered the project had come across construction issues revolving around the foundation, mechanical systems, rebar and fire suppressions systems.

There was no exact added cost estimate at the time, but it was a certainty the cost would increase from the $69 million budgeted.

City administration said it thought it could find the extra money needed from existing budgets. The library also said it would find some money to help with the added cost.

However, EPL said the project is still scheduled to open in 2020.

The library closed for renovations at the end of 2016 for construction.

The Stanley A. Milner Library renovation project will include opening up a third floor, adding more natural light and creating an eye-catching exterior.

City council initially approved $62.5 million for the revitalization of the downtown library in 2014, with $52.5 million coming from the city and $10 million coming from community support and fundraising.

The library first opened in 1967 and was renamed as Stanley A. Milner in 1996.

