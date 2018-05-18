Motorcyclist dies in hospital after colliding with van

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died after slamming into a van in Pointe-Claire early Friday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on the corner of St-Jean and Brunswick Boulevards. Police say the man ran a red light at high speed when he collided with the van.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver and passenger of the van were not injured and are co-operating with the investigation.

St-Jean Boulevard is closed between Labrosse Ave. and Highway 40 for the morning commute.