Fiery crash caught on camera as dump truck explodes into flames in Texas

A dump truck exploded like it was out of a movie set, after crashing into a concrete barrier in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Tuesday.

The dump truck appeared to swerve, clipping a vehicle that was reversing along Highway 360.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a PT Cruiser had stopped in the middle of the new tollway lanes and began to reverse when the dump truck came along at highway speed.

According to CBS affiliate DFW, the dump truck smashed with such force into the concrete barrier, the front end of the cab was ripped off its mounts. The rest of the truck left behind a trail of fire.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the dump truck driver, miraculously, was uninjured.