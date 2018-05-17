Trending
May 17, 2018 7:16 pm

Step aside ‘Laurel/Yanny’ — ‘Brainstorm or Green Needle’ is the internet’s latest aural mystery

By National Online Journalist  Global News

The audio recording in this video purportedly sounds like "Brainstorm" or "Green Needle," depending on which word you think about.

Cheddar Cheese / YouTube
A A

The great “Laurel or Yanny” debate may have been responsible for provoking online arguments and souring friendships, but a new viral audio recording threatens to dethrone it as this week’s most mind-boggling viral mystery.

READ MORE: ‘Yanny’ or ‘Laurel’? The recording that’s dividing the internet

The voice recording, which appears to be from a toy and was shared on Reddit on Wednesday night, appears to say either “brainstorm” or “green needle” — depending on which one you think about.

To test it out, play the clip below while thinking about one of the words, and then play it again while thinking of the other word.

Story continues below

A popular explanation on the Reddit thread had to do with “priming,” a psychological concept that holds that people perceive certain things depending on what they “prime” their minds with.

Others eschewed explanations of any kind, and simply worried out loud that this latest aural mystery was messing with their brains.

“Okay, brains don’t make sense. That’s what they’re for; making sense, and they can’t even do that. Nothing makes sense anymore,” wrote one user.

“Can someone f*****g explain this to me before I have a breakdown,” said another.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
audio mystery
brainstorm
Brainstorm Green Needle
Green Needle
Illusion
Internet
Laurel or Yanny
Laurel/Yanny
psychology
Trending
Viral
viral audio
viral sensation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News