Step aside ‘Laurel/Yanny’ — ‘Brainstorm or Green Needle’ is the internet’s latest aural mystery

The great “Laurel or Yanny” debate may have been responsible for provoking online arguments and souring friendships, but a new viral audio recording threatens to dethrone it as this week’s most mind-boggling viral mystery.

The voice recording, which appears to be from a toy and was shared on Reddit on Wednesday night, appears to say either “brainstorm” or “green needle” — depending on which one you think about.

To test it out, play the clip below while thinking about one of the words, and then play it again while thinking of the other word.

A popular explanation on the Reddit thread had to do with “priming,” a psychological concept that holds that people perceive certain things depending on what they “prime” their minds with.

Others eschewed explanations of any kind, and simply worried out loud that this latest aural mystery was messing with their brains.

“Okay, brains don’t make sense. That’s what they’re for; making sense, and they can’t even do that. Nothing makes sense anymore,” wrote one user.

“Can someone f*****g explain this to me before I have a breakdown,” said another.

