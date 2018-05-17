Trending
May 17, 2018 8:53 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 9:02 pm

Trump, White House staffers weigh in on ‘Laurel/Yanny’ debate in humorous video

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Trump on Yanny/Laurel debate: 'I hear covfefe'

A A

The White House waded into the popular debate over the Yanny/Laurel audio file in a tweet on Thursday.

“It’s Laurel. But I could deflect and divert to Yanny, if you need me to,” said White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

READ MORE: Step aside ‘Laurel/Yanny’ — ‘Brainstorm or Green Needle’ is the internet’s latest aural mystery

Trump himself weighed in on the debate, which illustrates how people hear audio frequencies differently.

“I hear covfefe,” he said, poking fun at a tweet of his that went viral in which he misspelled a word.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
brainstorm
Brainstorm Green Needle
covfefe
Donald Trump
Green Needle
Laurel
Laurel or Yanny
Trump
trump covfefe
Trump Laurel or Yanny
White House Laurel Yanny video
Yanny

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News