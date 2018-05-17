Trump, White House staffers weigh in on ‘Laurel/Yanny’ debate in humorous video

The White House waded into the popular debate over the Yanny/Laurel audio file in a tweet on Thursday.

“It’s Laurel. But I could deflect and divert to Yanny, if you need me to,” said White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Trump himself weighed in on the debate, which illustrates how people hear audio frequencies differently.

“I hear covfefe,” he said, poking fun at a tweet of his that went viral in which he misspelled a word.