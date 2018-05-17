Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir act out that scene from ‘Titanic’ on a B.C. ferry

Ice dancing gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir had a little fun as they travelled on a B.C. ferry recently.

The pair, who were in Vancouver on Thursday to perform in the “Stars on Ice” Canadian tour at Rogers Arena, had some fun on the Salish Sea as they acted out an iconic scene from the film “Titanic.”

Virtue posted this image in an Instagram story:

Moir played Kate Winslet’s part, Virtue Leo DiCaprio’s.

And BC Ferries couldn’t have been happier for their presence.

This is pure gold @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir 🏅! We hope you had a great sailing 🛳️. And while we were sad to see you go, near, far, wherever you are, I believe that the heart does go on…❤️ ^wsj https://t.co/Dnz3OPDRWZ — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) May 17, 2018

But that wasn’t the only photo that the pair snapped while they were in B.C.

Virtue posted this one, standing alongside Olympic gold medal-winning moguls skier Jennifer Heil and skiing coach Dominick Gauthier.

Then there was this photo, posted by fellow “Stars on Ice” performer Eric Radford.

“Stars on Ice” has brought a whole slate of skaters on tour.

They also include Olympic silver medallist Patrick Chan, silver and bronze medallist Kaetlyn Osmond and bronze medallist pair Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

All were members of a gold medal-winning figure skating team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Also performing at “Stars on Ice” are bronze medallist Jeffrey Buttle and silver medallist Elvis Stojko.

Tickets are still available for Thursday night’s show in Vancouver.