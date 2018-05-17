Crime
May 17, 2018 4:44 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 5:25 pm

Edmonton health food store owner charged with trafficking steroids

By Web Producer  Global News

Steroids seized from a south-side health food store, following a recent EPS investigation

Supplied: Edmonton police
Police arrested and charged the 44-year-old owner of a south Edmonton health food store with various drug trafficking offences.

In the winter of 2017, it was reported to police that steroids were allegedly being trafficked out of Power House Fitness near 34 Avenue and 99 Street. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) southwest division special projects team started investigating.

Officers executed a search warrant at the store and seized “various drugs carrying an estimated street value of close to $105,000,” EPS said in a news release Thursday.

Nearly eight litres (and 1,000 pills) of testosterone, 18 vials (and 5,472 pills) of Stanozolol and over 3,000 pills of Ozandrolone were part of the seizure, police said.

Sarbjit Kahlon, 44, has been charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

— More to come…

