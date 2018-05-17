MTV suspends ‘Catfish’ amid sexual misconduct allegations against host Nev Schulman

MTV has suspended production on Catfish: The TV Show after host and executive producer Nev Schulman was accused of sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson for MTV told Global News in a statement, “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Catfish: The TV Show, now in its seventh season, began airing in 2012. In the show, Schulman investigates online relationships where one person is often not who they appear to be.

The Daily Beast first reported the suspension on Thursday morning. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false,” Schulman told The Daily Beast in a statement.

USA Today reports that the allegations came to light in two YouTube videos uploaded earlier this week by Ayissha Morgan, who previously appeared on Catfish: The TV Show three years ago.

In the videos, titled “The TRUTH about the show,” Morgan details her experience, alleging “Jack (a name she gave to the show’s “main person”) asked her on a date multiple times and made several inappropriate, sexual comments. Morgan also accuses a production assistant named “Carol” of sexual misconduct during her time filming the show.

“The behaviour described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman told USA Today in another statement. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

Schulman has not addressed the suspension of the show on his social media. Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo uploaded the latest episode of Season 2 of their online breakup series We Need to Talk, titled “Cheaters,” two weeks ago.

Global News has reached out to Schulman for comment.