Inquest to be held into Saskatoon Correctional Centre death

An inquest will be held into the 2016 death of a man at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Gerald Burnouf, 49, was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 8, 2016. Medical staff performed CPR but were unable to revive him. Burnouf was pronounced dead a short time later.

READ MORE: Jury makes recommendations at in-custody death inquest for Michael Ryan

The inquest will determine, among other things, the medical cause and manner of Burnouf’s death.

The jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Inquests into the death of a person in custody are required in Saskatchewan unless the coroner’s office determines the death was due to natural causes and not preventable.

Five days have been set aside for the inquest, which starts on May 28 at Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon.