Jury makes recommendations at in-custody death inquest for Michael Ryan

A jury has delivered its recommendations in the public inquest into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a Saskatoon Police Service detention cell.

Michael Ryan, 38, was arrested and found hours later unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 26, 2016. He died of an overdose in hospital.

On Friday, the jurors recommended commissionaires working in the detention unit get more training to deal with medical emergencies.

The jury also called for a timer or alarm to be used to ensure cell checks are completed on time.

Another recommendation calls for cellphone usage for commissionaires and Saskatoon police to be restricted to break times unless the phone is required for work.

Saskatoon police said they will be reviewing the recommendations.