Inquest called into death of man while in Saskatoon police custody

A public inquest will be held into the death of a man while in Saskatoon police custody.

Michael Ryan, 38, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2016 after allegedly running into oncoming traffic at 22nd Street West and Avenue P.

He was believed to be intoxicated and charged with breach of court conditions. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Related Answers sought after man dies while in Saskatoon police custody

READ MORE: Death in Saskatoon police custody has family, experts wanting change

Ryan was found unresponsive in the detention unit three hours after his arrest. He died later that day in hospital.

His death prompted calls for changes to health services available to people while in police custody.

A month later, the Saskatoon board of police commissioners voted in favour of expanding the hours for a paramedic presence to 24 hours a day.

Prior to that, paramedics staffed the detention unit between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

READ MORE: Death in Saskatoon police detention cell prompts call for better services

An inquest into the death of a person while in police custody is required unless the coroner’s office is satisfied the death was due to natural causes and not preventable.

The coroner’s jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The inquest, scheduled to last five days, begins May 7 at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.