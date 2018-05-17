Explosive eruption rocks Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano summit

An explosive eruption rocked the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, spewing a large plume of ash nearly nine kilometres into the sky early Thursday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) the eruption occurred about 4 a.m. local time as the steam-driven blast flung volcanic ash and smoke from the crater on Big Island.

Hawaiian County Civil Defense Agency warned residents to “shelter in place” as a result of the drifting ash plume.

“The wind will carry the plume toward the southeast. You should shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume,” the agency said in a statement. “Driving conditions may be dangerous so if you are driving pull off the road and wait until visibility improves.”

The volcano first erupted nearly two weeks ago and has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 residents. Nearly 40 structures have been destroyed as a result of the eruptions, but no deaths or injuries have been reported.

A USGS red alert remains in effect, advising that a “major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air.”

The state’s defence agency later said the danger from the latest eruption is “ash fallout.”

“The major response is to protect yourself from fallout. If this event occurs while you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed,” the agency said in a statement. “Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

“After the hazard has passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system for any impact that may affect your water quality,” the agency said.

The USGS warned that volcanic activity “may again become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent.”

The agency said volcanic air pollution (volcanic gas or vog) was reported in the area of Pahala, downwind of the crater.

Earthquakes rattled the Big Island into late Wednesday, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 4.4. The tremors caused several cracks on the island’s major highway and damaged several buildings in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Geologists had warned that the summit could have a separate explosive steam eruption that would hurl huge rocks and ash kilometres into the sky.