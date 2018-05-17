Environment
IN PHOTOS: Images from space, on the ground capture size and destruction of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano

Incredible images captured in space and on the ground show the sheer size and destruction of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano as it continues to belch ash and lava on the Big Island.

Ash continues to spew from the summit at the volcano, as the plume reached upwards to 1.5 kilometres into the sky on Wednesday, slightly lower than previous days.

However, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a red alert remains in effect, advising that a “major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air.”

Earthquakes rattled the Big Island into late Wednesday, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 4.4. The tremors caused several cracks on the island’s major highway and damaged several buildings in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Scientists remained on alert for more violent activity. Geologists have warned that the summit could have a separate explosive steam eruption that would hurl huge rocks and ash kilometres into the sky. But it’s not certain when or if that might happen.

No deaths or injuries have been reported as result of the volcano’s activity.

Photos from on the ground

People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 15, 2018.

Reuters/Terray Sylvester

Smoke and lava erupt from a fissure near a home on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 14, 2018.

Reuters/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows from the crater of Kilauea volcano as dozens of structures have been destroyed by scorching lava flows following a massive volcano eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island, May 6, 2018.

USGS

Fire breaks out at the forest as dozens of structures have been destroyed by scorching lava flows following a massive volcano eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island, May 8, 2018.

USGS

In this May 5, 2018 file photo, offerings of ti leaves, rocks and cans to the fire goddess Pele, lie in front of lava as it burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision as a man takes pictures of the flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.

AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, May 8, 2018.

Reuters/Terray Sylvester

Kilauea volcano’s summit lava lake shows a significant drop of roughly 220 metres below the crater rim in this wide angle camera view showing the entire north portion of the Overlook crater in Hawaii, U.S. May 6, 2018.

USGS

A woman takes a photo as an ash plume rises from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 15, 2018.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Cracks and volcanic debris are seen on a road in Leilani Estate, Hawaii, U.S., May 9, 2018.

Xinhua/Tao Xiyi via Getty Images

Lava flows at a new fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island as a local resident walks nearby after taking photos on May 12, 2018 in Pahoa.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii.

AP Photo/Caleb Jones

From space

View of the Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano from the International Space Station on May 13, 2018.

Andrew J. Feustel/NASA

View of the Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano from the International Space Station on May 12, 2018.

Ricky Arnold/NASA

View of the Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano from the International Space Station on May 12, 2018.

Ricky Arnold/NASA

Before and after

This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows an area by the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii on May 24, 2017, top, and May 14, 2018, bottom, after the recent volcanic activity.

DigitalGlobe via AP

This combination of satellite images, provided by DigitalGlobe, shows the Leilani Estates subdivision by the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii on May 24, 2017, top, and May 14, 2018, bottom, after the recent volcanic activity.

DigitalGlobe via AP

This combination of satellite images, provided by DigitalGlobe, shows an area by the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii on May 24, 2017, top, and May 14, 2018, bottom, after the recent volcanic activity.

DigitalGlobe via AP

This combination of satellite images, provided by DigitalGlobe, shows an area by the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii on May 24, 2017, top, and May 14, 2018, bottom, after the recent volcanic activity.

DigitalGlobe via AP

