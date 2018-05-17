IN PHOTOS: Images from space, on the ground capture size and destruction of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano

Incredible images captured in space and on the ground show the sheer size and destruction of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano as it continues to belch ash and lava on the Big Island.

Ash continues to spew from the summit at the volcano, as the plume reached upwards to 1.5 kilometres into the sky on Wednesday, slightly lower than previous days.

However, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a red alert remains in effect, advising that a “major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air.”

Earthquakes rattled the Big Island into late Wednesday, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 4.4. The tremors caused several cracks on the island’s major highway and damaged several buildings in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Scientists remained on alert for more violent activity. Geologists have warned that the summit could have a separate explosive steam eruption that would hurl huge rocks and ash kilometres into the sky. But it’s not certain when or if that might happen.

No deaths or injuries have been reported as result of the volcano’s activity.

