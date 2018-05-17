The Royal Wedding is on Saturday, but these Vancouverites have ‘better things to do’

Only three days remain before the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And if you ask certain Vancouverites, there are “better things to do” than wake up at 4 a.m. PT and watch the royals tie the knot.

WATCH: From 2017 — Social media reacts to royal engagement news

Excitement is building in some quarters in B.C. — like at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), where people are betting on anything from whether it will rain during the wedding to whether Prince Harry will shave his beard.

But go to downtown Vancouver and people seem a notch or two below enthusiastic for the nuptials.

“I just honestly don’t care, I’ve got better things to do,” said one man at the art gallery.

“I know nothing about the royal wedding,” said a woman.

“It’s over the top, that’s royalty for you, right?” said a man sitting at a table outside Robson Square.

Even an American couple in town didn’t seem too excited to see Markle, who was born in L.A., marry a prince.

“For him to marry an American is nice, but nothing spectacular.”

READ MORE: Bridesmaids, page boys revealed for royal wedding — who made the cut?

Vancouverites who are eagerly anticipating the royal wedding might do well to head to Oh My Gift on West 4th Avenue.

The shop will hold a royal tea party on Friday morning.

Guests are asked to dress in their finest wedding gear — “tiaras are welcome, gloves are welcome,” said owner Lynne Jacobs — and eat the same flavoured cake as Harry and Meghan’s wedding guests will on Saturday.

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel is also in a royal mood. It’s serving a special tea blend that’s Markle’s favourite.

One person who won’t be attending the wedding? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he has “important responsibilities elsewhere.”

Two people who will? The grandkids of ex-prime minister Brian Mulroney, who will join Prince George and Princess Charlotte as pageboys and bridesmaids.