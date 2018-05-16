High-risk sexual offender arrested after being found at public park with children

On May 16, the Regina Police Service (RPS) confirmed that a 57-year-old man who was the subject of a Public Safety Advisory notice issued on May 5 has been arrested.

The man was spotted at a public park where children often attend, and after investigating further, the RPS determined that the man was in breach of his conditions.

57-year-old Dennis Richard Gladue, of Regina, was arrested at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 at the 1600 block of Halifax Street.

Gladue was charged with breach of prohibition order and breach of order of long-term supervision.

He will make his first court appearance on these charges on May 17 at 9:30 a.m.