Weston Foundation donates $7.5 million to new Canadian Canoe Museum

The W. Garfield Weston Foundation announced they are donating $7.5 million to support the new construction and programming of the new museum which will be built alongside the Peterborough Lift Lock and Trent-Severn Waterway.

“Today’s announcement which we build as transformation, truly is, its transformation not only in supporting the construction of the new museum, it will see our programming reach many more people inside and outside the museum and actually virtually, around the world,” said John Ronson, chair of the Canadian Canoe Museum.

The Weston Foundation has been a large supporter of the Canadian Canoe Museum since 1995, two years before its opening in 1998. Their donation is the largest known private one-time gift to a charitable organization in the city.

The construction of the new museum will be supported by a $65-million fundraising campaign. The museum has received financial support from the city of Peterborough, the government of Ontario and the federal government.

During the announcement, Peterborough Mayor Daryl Bennett presented the Weston Foundation with a key to the City of Peterborough.

They were also invited to carve a ceremonial paddle that will be on display at the museum.

Organizers say that without the local support they have received, this project wouldn’t be possible.

Construction of the 83,400-square-foot museum will start early 2019 and is expected to open in 2021.