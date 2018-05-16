No charges laid in Salmon Arm RCMP non-fatal shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced that no charges will be laid against members of the Salmon Arm RCMP involved in a non-fatal shooting near Salmon Arm on July 3, 2015.

The officers were responding to an armed robbery report at a gas station near Sicamous.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

While officers tried to arrest the man, two of them fired shots.

The man was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The incident was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, and a report was submitted to the BCPS for consideration.

After reviewing the evidence, the BCPS concluded no charges should be laid against the RCMP members.

The reasons for not approving charges will be made public after legal proceedings involving the suspect have wrapped up.