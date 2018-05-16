Manitoba to ban spotlight hunting at night

The Manitoba government has introduced legislation to ban hunting with spotlights at night.

The bill would ban the practice in southern Manitoba, except for Indigenous people who are granted a permit.

They will only be able to hunt in a specific area.

It also bans hunting at night in northern Manitoba, but Indigenous people with treaty rights are exempt and would not need a permit.

Spotlight hunting involves the use of bright lights to help hunters see moose, deer and other animals.

Premier Brian Pallister promised to ban what he called an “inhumane practice” in a speech to party faithful last week and said last year the issue was becoming a race war with some Indigenous hunters.