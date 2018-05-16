night hunting
May 16, 2018 4:58 pm
Updated: May 16, 2018 5:04 pm

Manitoba to ban spotlight hunting at night

Manitoba is moving a head with a ban on night-hunting.

The Manitoba government has introduced legislation to ban hunting with spotlights at night.

The bill would ban the practice in southern Manitoba, except for Indigenous people who are granted a permit.

They will only be able to hunt in a specific area.

It also bans hunting at night in northern Manitoba, but Indigenous people with treaty rights are exempt and would not need a permit.

Spotlight hunting involves the use of bright lights to help hunters see moose, deer and other animals.

Premier Brian Pallister promised to ban what he called an “inhumane practice” in a speech to party faithful last week and said last year the issue was becoming a race war with some Indigenous hunters.
