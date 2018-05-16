Woman dies after driving car into lake: OPP say alcohol a factor

Wendy Holmes, 57, of Rideau Lakes Township, died on Tuesday after driving her car into a lake on Friday.

Holmes was in critical condition at the Kingston General Hospital after driving a car into Upper Rideau Lake near Westport. OPP have now said that alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Provincial police say Holmes drove a car into the Forresters Landing Drive boat launch, east of Westport late Friday night.

When police arrived, they said the vehicle was fully submerged about 50 metres from shore.

The OPP emergency response team and volunteer firefighters were able to free Holmes from the car and bring her to shore.

After battling for her life for several days, Holmes was pronounced dead on Tuesday, May 15.

OPP were reached for comment but did not respond.