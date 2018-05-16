Tiger-Cats training camp set to open on Sunday
For the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the 2018 season has one question. Can they continue their momentum?
The Tabbies open the 2018 training camp, Sunday, May 20, at Ron Joyce Stadium at McMaster University.
It will be the first full training camp under the tutelage of Head Coach June Jones.
READ MORE: Joe Montford to be inducted to Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour
Depending on who you talk to, Kent Austin either voluntarily stepped down or was told to vacate the job, after a 0-8 start in 2017.
Regardless, Jones took over as head coach, and the Tiger-Cats finished the rest of the season with a 6-4 record.
He’s hired some new assistant coaches and quarterback Jeremiah Masoli goes into camp as the team’s starter.
That’s the first time Masoli has been the starter heading into a CFL season.
READ MORE: Tiger-Cats move Kent Austin from front office to consultant
The Tiger-Cats start the regular season with two road games; in Calgary and Edmonton.
A good start is imperative. Otherwise, for Hamilton fans, it’ll be deja vu, all over again.
TIGER-CATS 2018 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
SUNDAY, MAY 20
Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
MONDAY, MAY 21
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
TUESDAY, MAY 22
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
THURSDAY, MAY 24
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
FRIDAY, MAY 25
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
SATURDAY, MAY 26
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
SUNDAY, MAY 27
Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
MONDAY, MAY 28
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
TUESDAY, MAY 29
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
WEDNESDAY, MAY 30
Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
THURSDAY, MAY 31
Walkthrough: 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Field.
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
7:30 p.m. – Preseason Game #1 vs. Toronto Argonauts – Tim Hortons Field
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
No practice
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
MONDAY, JUNE 4
Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
TUESDAY, JUNE 5
Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6
Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
THURSDAY, JUNE 7
Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium
FRIDAY, JUNE 8
Travel to Montreal
SATURDAY, JUNE 9
1 p.m. – Preseason Game #2 at Montreal Alouettes – Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
SUNDAY, JUNE 10
No practice
For fans attending practice, a reminder that photos, videos and autographs are prohibited before and during practice.
Fans can enter Ron Joyce Stadium via the east-side grandstand no earlier than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled practice time. There is no admission charge.
Seating is restricted to sections C and D in the grandstands.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.