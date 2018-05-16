Tiger-Cats training camp set to open on Sunday

For the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the 2018 season has one question. Can they continue their momentum?

The Tabbies open the 2018 training camp, Sunday, May 20, at Ron Joyce Stadium at McMaster University.

It will be the first full training camp under the tutelage of Head Coach June Jones.

Depending on who you talk to, Kent Austin either voluntarily stepped down or was told to vacate the job, after a 0-8 start in 2017.

Regardless, Jones took over as head coach, and the Tiger-Cats finished the rest of the season with a 6-4 record.

He’s hired some new assistant coaches and quarterback Jeremiah Masoli goes into camp as the team’s starter.

That’s the first time Masoli has been the starter heading into a CFL season.

The Tiger-Cats start the regular season with two road games; in Calgary and Edmonton.

A good start is imperative. Otherwise, for Hamilton fans, it’ll be deja vu, all over again.

TIGER-CATS 2018 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

MONDAY, MAY 21

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

SUNDAY, MAY 27

Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

MONDAY, MAY 28

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

TUESDAY, MAY 29

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

THURSDAY, MAY 31

Walkthrough: 11:15 a.m. at Tim Hortons Field.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

7:30 p.m. – Preseason Game #1 vs. Toronto Argonauts – Tim Hortons Field

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

No practice

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

MONDAY, JUNE 4

Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

Practice: 8:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Practice: 9:30 a.m. at Ron Joyce Stadium

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Travel to Montreal

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

1 p.m. – Preseason Game #2 at Montreal Alouettes – Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

No practice

For fans attending practice, a reminder that photos, videos and autographs are prohibited before and during practice.

Fans can enter Ron Joyce Stadium via the east-side grandstand no earlier than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled practice time. There is no admission charge.

Seating is restricted to sections C and D in the grandstands.