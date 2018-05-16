Prescribed burn in Vernon city park

There will be a prescribed burn in Vernon’s Becker Park this week.

Interm fire chief David Lind says it’s a preventative measure to manage fuels in the area west of the Recreation Complex.

“Crews will conduct test burns before igniting a larger area, to verify how effectively fuels are consumed and where smoke is expected to travel. They will proceed only if conditions are suitable to allow for quick smoke dissipation and low to moderate fire intensity,” Lind said.

#VernonBC fire crews will be using these drip torches to light the prescribed burn in Becker Park. pic.twitter.com/ATi1eZe0r0 — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) May 16, 2018

The burn will also be used as a training exercise for firefighters.

Lind says other prescribed burns will be held regularly in the Greater Vernon area during the spring and fall.

The controlled burn is in compliance with B.C. Ministry of Forest guidelines.