N.B. provincial archives offering to restore photos, documents damaged by flooding

The Provincial Archives in New Brunswick is offering to help residents restore or copy heirloom photos and documents damaged by recent flooding.

The province says repairs of single documents will be done free of charge. Larger document recovery projects will be given quotes on a case-by-case basis.

READ: N.B. offers compensation for cottages damaged by historic flooding

“The service offered by the Provincial Archives can help New Brunswickers save what might have otherwise been lost in these trying times,” said Roger Melanson, president of the Treasury Board, in a news release.

“Recovering precious documents is a small but important part of helping affected New Brunswickers return to normal after this flood.”

Staff will be able to recover items such as diaries, letters, maps, architectural drawings and photos. Photos can also be printed on paper, tin or glass.

The services will include drying and stabilizing documents, as well as mould remediation if necessary.

Those interested in the service can reach the Provincial Archives online or call 506-453-2122.

As well, the New Brunswick Museum has published a guide on how to handle objects submerged in flood water. Staff from the museum will also answer questions about preserving items affected by flooding, and can be reached at 506-643-2351.